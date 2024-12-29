'We are also humans' - Crawley Town star says 'we do not accept insults' following Boxing defeat at Leyton Orient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town star Panutche Camara posted a message on X following Crawley Town’s defeat to Leyton Orient on Boxing Day.

The Reds lost 3-0 to Orient following a lacklustre display and manager Rob Elliot said after the game: “I thought we were poor and didn't deserve anything from the game; we were a shadow of what we've been the last two-three months.”

At the end of the game there appeared to be an altercation between a couple of players and a minority of fans.

After the game, Camara, who returned to the Broadfield Stadium in the summer, posted on X: “Before being players, we are also human beings. We will make mistakes, we will have bad days, we are not perfect, criticism is expected! But we do not accept insults in front of our families. I did not insult the fan, I told him to stay calm, it is a football game, he does not need to insult. I have never been afraid to play, even in a good and bad times, I have always been there to listen to the fans.”

Fans replied to his post showing support.

Jed Jones said: “Keep your head up high, emotions are a tough one but we know you will give us your all.”

Graham Longley said: “Well said Panutche.”

@h8beingbullied said: “It's vile what you have to put up with personal stuff is not right keep ur chin held up high pan your a fantastic player mate keep doing what u do best being a footballer and you always do your best.”

Crawley Town midfielder Panutche Camara | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

Ryan Buss said: “Think some Crawley fans need to remember Panutche Camara loves the club and he wanted to come back and since he's been back he always gives his all and Dion Conroy captained us and led us through the players and lifted the league 2 playoff trophy. They deserve more respect.”

The defeat left Crawley Town in 19th place in League One, two points adrift of safety but with a game in hand over Northampton Town. They travel to Exeter City on Sunday, December 29, looking to get back to winning ways.