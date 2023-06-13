The Crawley Town Suppoters’ Alliance (CTSA) is liaising with key stakeholders to ‘ensure the best future for our club’ following a vote amongst it’s members.

Last week, the CTSA released a statement saying they sent an ‘important email’ to all members which seeked to provide them with ‘the strongest possible mandate’ with the aim to replace co-chairmen Eben Smith a Preston Johnson.

The statement read: “The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) sent an important email, earlier today, to all CTSA Members which seeks to provide the CTSA with the strongest possible mandate to help achieve the best outcome for the club at this critical time in its long history.”

CTSA chair Reuben Watt added: “We believe that relegation and financial hardship are realistic prospects if Mr. Smith and Mr. Johnson continue in their positions. Our aim is to prompt the replacement of the Co-Chairmen to safeguard the future of Crawley Town Football Club.”

The email contained a call to action for CTSA members, urging them to vote on two alternatives presented by the CTSA:

(a) For the CTSA to continue its efforts to persuade WAGMI Utd to engage with us and facilitate our request to replace the current Co-Chairmen.

(b) For the CTSA to pursue any alternative legal means necessary to ensure the current Co-Chairmen are replaced.

And after they held the vote at the weekend, the CTSA revealed the results with option (a) getting 40% of the vote and option (b) 60% with 154 members voting.

The CTSA are looking to replace chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson

The CTSA held a board meeting on Sunday (June 11) and released this statement: “We are hugely grateful to our members for participating in our recent poll. We are now moving forward on a number of issues. Some of these are complex and we are liaising with a range of stakeholders such as the FSA (Football Supporters Association) and Blackpool Supporters Trust to ensure the best future for our club.”

Reds fan Danny Wootton replied on twitter: “I admire what you are trying to achieve, but what "legal means" is there to force someone who owns a club to change the chairpeople? I'm as frustrated as anyone, but if they legally own the club what options do we have realistically to get rid?”