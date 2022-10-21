Tilley scored against Newport County last Saturday to help give Crawley their first win since the start of September. Whilst also defeating Aston Villa’s under 21 side on Tuesday, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has started in the Reds’ last four victories.

As Crawley start to turn their form around after only two wins from 13 opening league games, Tilley said, “If we play like we know we can, we can beat anyone in the league. It’s going to be tough but evert game will be like that. We’ve just got to out and perform.”

Tilley slotted the ball into an empty net on Saturday to open the score line for the Reds. Now the club’s joint top scorer this season with three goals, the midfielder said, “Since I was young scoring is what I’ve loved to do. Playing a bit higher up the pitch has helped me to push on and get into those kinds of positions.”

James Tilley celebrates his goal against Newport County with Lewis Young. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley’s squad has been constantly interchanging over recent months with the departure of their former manager, Kevin Betsy and several first team injuries. For Tilley though, versatility is not a problem.

“I don’t really. Mind where I’m playing, as long as I’m on the pitch. But if I had to pick somewhere, either behind the striker or on the right. I like to come in, get shots away on my left foot and create chances.”

The Broadfield stadium was sent unto eruption after Tilley converted against Newport. His first reaction though, was to embrace Young watching on from his dug out.

“It was more of a spur of the moment thing,” said Tilly on the celebration. “It came from the great week of training we’ve had. We worked with a high intensity which we’ve taken that into our games, and it’s showed.

“It’s great to get that winning feeling back. It’s been a tough couple of months but naturally, winning has given that upbeat feeling around the place. Hopefully it’ll continue.”

Tilley’s performance last Saturday earned him a spot in the InStat Index League Two team of the week alongside fellow midfielder, Jack Powell. On what it’s like playing with Powell, Tilley said, “He’s got that bit of magic where he can create something out of nothing. It’s good to have him in the side because with his experience, it’s good to take bits from his game.”

Crawley will host Mansfield this Saturday with a chance to climb out of League Two’s relegation zone. As hope start to build around Crawley, the fans will be vital for the side to push on.

“It was great to have them cheering for us,” said Tilley on Crawley’s recent support. “I know it’s been frustrating for them over the past couple of months because it has been for us as well. But they were loud and cheering us on the whole time which of course helps.”