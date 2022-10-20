'I can’t compare myself with Kevin' - Crawley Town interim manager Lewis Young praises former boss

The Reds have won back-to-back games since the departure of Kevin Betsy almost two weeks ago. After a difficult start to the season, assistant coach Young has now taken charge of the side on an interim basis for the second time this year.

“First of all, I can’t compare myself with Kevin,” said Young on the former head coach. “He’s a fantastic coach and there’s a lot of things that I’ve taken away from him. His CV rights itself and I hope gets another opportunity soon.”

Betsy joined Crawley in the summer having managed England and Arsenal’s youth teams. However, only one win from 13 opening league games lead to his demise after a 3-0 defeat to Grimsby Town.

Lewis Young. Picture by Cory Pickford

With plenty of names being tipped for the permanent position, Young has given himself the best chance possible with a re-generation of the club’s atmosphere.

“I’m my own man though,” said Young. “As you can see the team is playing a completely different way. It’s the same players because he (Kevin Betsy) brought in some fantastic individuals, and I’ve built on that from some of the ones from last season.

“Hopefully my talking will get done on the pitch by the players. Let them handle how people judge me.”

Crawley will play Mansfield this Saturday at their Broadfield stadium with a chance to climb out of League Two’s relegation zone.