It’s hard to single out any Crawley Town player after the Reds’ impressive opening day victory against Blackpool at the Broadfield Stadium.

Every player put in a superb shift to ensure they kicked off their League One campaign in the best possible way. Goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Armando Quitirna ensured the win but the victory was built on aa solid foundation throughout the team, especially the back three of Toby Mullarkey, Joy Mukena and Josh Flint, with the latter getting the sponsors’ man of the match award.

It should have been a clean sheet but for the one lapse in concentration when Jojo Wollacott’s clearance was blocked into the net by Ashley Fletcher. Watch Scott Lindsey’s post-match interview here.

It was no surprise when Flint, who joined the Reds from FC Volendam in the summer, was announced as the man of the match. He defended well all game and especially towards the end where he produced countless headed clearances after an onslaught from the Seasiders.

He also showed calmness and precision when in possession and passing the ball – and that was a part of his game Lindsey knew and the main reason he signed the former Portsmouth man.

But Lindsey thought he would have to do more coaching on the defensive side of the 23-year-old’s game. But after the Blackpool display, Lindsey said in his post-match there might not be much to improve.

"The reason we signed him is because he is very comfortable on the ball, but today we saw a proper defender,” said the Reds boss.

Josh Flint was impressive for Crawley on his debut against Blackpool | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"He was so aggressive in his aerial challenges and he defended the box so well. I don’t know how many headers he headed out of our box, especially towards the end.

“But we didn’t sign him for that, we signed him because of his ability to step in and play, he’s a very accomplished footballer. We always felt we could improve him as a defender but going on today’s performance, there’s not much to improve.”

And he wasn’t the only one who stood out. Only four of last year’s squad started against Blackpool, including Joy Mukena and Jay Williams. The pair are only in their second season in EFL football, but they looked like seasoned pros.

Williams was captain in the absence of the injured Dion Conroy and he put in a typical ‘Williams’ performance, while Mukena played at the centre of the back three, again in the absence of Conroy and he looked looked like he had played at this level for years in another accomplished performance.

Josh Flint in an aerial battle pre-season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

"They were both class today,” said Lindsey. “I thought Joy was very calm on the ball, aggressive when defending and I think Jay is just levels above at the moment. He’s such a good player, 23years of age, leading the team out, such a warrior and winner. To have players like that on the pitch, it can only help us.”

Lindsey added: “Jay drove us on and Max [Anderson] was outstanding. I felt we needed to get [Cameron] Bragg on the pitch because at that point we didn’t have control of the game and I know Braggy likes to get on the ball and dictate play a little more.

“It was pleasing to see Braggy make his league debut.”