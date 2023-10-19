Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is prepared for a tough game against Crewe Alexandra at the Broadfield Stadium – but believes his side ‘have their own threats’ to open up the fourth-placed side in League Two.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Red Devils have lost their last two league games against Doncaster Rovers and Wrexham respectively and currently sit tenth in the table. But they are just three points behind their opponents.

“We know that it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Crawley town boss, but added: “We have their own threats, and the players to open them up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a tough game obviously they’ve had a great start to the season, they sit fourth in the table Lee (Bell) has done a fantastic job there but we’re at home we’re in good shape and it’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

Crawley Town defender Laurence Maguire is looking ahead too a tough game against Crewe. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

On the tactical battle Lindsey said: “We’ve watched them at length and we’re not really sure what they’re going to do in terms of their shape the last game they played a back four but before that they were quite successful with a back three so we’re kind of covering all basis with that”

Crewe defeated Tranmere 2-0 last Saturday, deploying a back four for just the third time this season.

Former Crawley player Jack Powell will return to The Broadfield stadium on Saturday. Crawley’s 2022/23 player of the season will take some stopping with Lindsey admitting: “We’ve got a section on him and how dangerous he can be in the meeting so the players will be aware of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of injury news Adam Campbell is still ruled out after suffering ligament damage from the tackle that saw Wrexham’s Adam Campbell sent off and skipper Ben Gladwin is a potential doubt. But in better news striker Ade Adeyemo could be ‘potentially be ready for the weekend’ according to Lindsey after limping off against Worthing midweek.

Speaking on Crawley’s recent Sussex Transport Senior Cup exit to Worthing 6-2, Lindsey said: “What we can’t afford to do is have players not working hard and running, and that’s where I felt we fell down a bit on Tuesday night and I can’t accept that.”

Defender Laurence Maguire also gave his thoughts ahead of the fixture. “Really looking forward to it,” he said. “We have been disappointed by losing back-to-back games in the league and it’s a great game for us to bounce back in we’ve done a lot of preparation and we’re more than ready to go into it.”