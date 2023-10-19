'We have our own threats' - Crawley Town boss prepared for tough Crewe Alexandra challenge and welcoming back former Reds star
The Red Devils have lost their last two league games against Doncaster Rovers and Wrexham respectively and currently sit tenth in the table. But they are just three points behind their opponents.
“We know that it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Crawley town boss, but added: “We have their own threats, and the players to open them up.”
“It’s a tough game obviously they’ve had a great start to the season, they sit fourth in the table Lee (Bell) has done a fantastic job there but we’re at home we’re in good shape and it’s a game we’re looking forward to.”
On the tactical battle Lindsey said: “We’ve watched them at length and we’re not really sure what they’re going to do in terms of their shape the last game they played a back four but before that they were quite successful with a back three so we’re kind of covering all basis with that”
Crewe defeated Tranmere 2-0 last Saturday, deploying a back four for just the third time this season.
Former Crawley player Jack Powell will return to The Broadfield stadium on Saturday. Crawley’s 2022/23 player of the season will take some stopping with Lindsey admitting: “We’ve got a section on him and how dangerous he can be in the meeting so the players will be aware of that.”
In terms of injury news Adam Campbell is still ruled out after suffering ligament damage from the tackle that saw Wrexham’s Adam Campbell sent off and skipper Ben Gladwin is a potential doubt. But in better news striker Ade Adeyemo could be ‘potentially be ready for the weekend’ according to Lindsey after limping off against Worthing midweek.
Speaking on Crawley’s recent Sussex Transport Senior Cup exit to Worthing 6-2, Lindsey said: “What we can’t afford to do is have players not working hard and running, and that’s where I felt we fell down a bit on Tuesday night and I can’t accept that.”
Defender Laurence Maguire also gave his thoughts ahead of the fixture. “Really looking forward to it,” he said. “We have been disappointed by losing back-to-back games in the league and it’s a great game for us to bounce back in we’ve done a lot of preparation and we’re more than ready to go into it.”
The centre back on loan from Chesterfield has already found the net twice this season and admitted he wants to get more. He said: “I try and get as many as I can throughout the season, I set targets but I want to get more and I keep working hard behind the scenes to get more.”