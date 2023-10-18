29 pictures as Crawley Town are hammered at Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup
It might have been Crawley Town who struck first in their Sussex Senior Cup clash away to holders Worthing – but it was the hosts who had the last laugh, winning 6-2.
The result keeps Worthing on course to reach their third successive final while humbled Crawley must get back to building on their good start in League Two.
Here is how the match unfolded – here is what Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood had to say afterwards – and this was Crawley boss Scott Lindsey’s view.
See pictures from an incident-packed Woodside Road occasion taken by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action and reaction in this week’s Worthing Herald and Crawley Observer.
