Crawley Town’s win at AFC Wimbledon meant they leapt out of the League Two relegation zone – and now Scott Lindsey wants to pull away from it as quickly as possible.

The Reds face Doncaster Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium tonight (Tuesday, March 21) – the first of three consecutive home games – two of which are effectively their games in hand over relegation rivals Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Colchester United.

The win at the Dons on Saturday saw Reds leapfrog the Pools and Lindsey wants to make that gap bigger asap. "It’s [two wins in a row] big, it gives the players confidence, especially getting our first away win,” he said. “Keeping a clean sheet is big as well. It builds confidence for the players and makes the feeling about the place much better than it has been.

“We have to maintain that now and take it into a real tough game against Doncaster.

“All games are important whether they are Tuesdays or Saturdays, home or away, we are going to try and win every game. Will we win every game? Probably not, but we are going to try and do that.

“We have 11 games left, we are going to try and win as many as we can and we are going to try and get away from that bottom two as quickly as we can. The pleasing thing is we are out of that bottom two now but we have to try and pull away now.”

Jordan Mutch and Ludwig Francillette were both forced off with injuries against AFC Wimbledon, but with so many games coming up, Lindsey said changes were likely anyway.

He said: “Because of the injuries there will be forced changes, having said that, when you have got Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, I think you have to make changes to keep a freshness on the pitch. Regardless of the injuries picked up there were likely going to be changes to be made anyway.

Scott Lindsey

“That’s why you have a squad and it gives all players an opportunity to play. It’s going to be a tough run in looking at the fixtures we have left and they are going to come thick and fast.”