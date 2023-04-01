Scott Lindsey gave a very honest assessment of his team’s defensive performance at Mansfield Town today (Saturday, April 1).

Lindsey’s side lost 4-1 to play-off chasing Stags. Reds were just 1-0 down at half time but three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half killed off the game. Mazeed Igungo got a consolation goal for the Reds. With relegation rivals Hartlepool United pulling off a 2-1 win against Swindon Town, it was a bad day at the office for the Reds.

Lindsey said: “We were poor and defensively we were awful – not just the defenders but as a team. We looked open and like we'd never defended before. We had plenty of chances ourselves, but they probably had double or even treble what we had. You can't defend like that and expect to get anything anywhere let alone a place like Mansfield, where they are going for the play-offs.”

At 1-0, Lindsey thought his side wee still in the game. “We were 'okay' though Mansfield seemed to have too much room in our box,” he said. “I said at half-time we were too open defensively. We seemed happy to let them have time on the ball in our box which was madness really.

“The next goal was important and they scored straight after half-time. The second goal killed us. “Top end of the pitch there were moments where we carved them open and probably didn't get our final shot away. I think we lacked a bit of belief. There were spaces for us to step forward and be the dominant side, but we never really stepped forward. We looked almost too shy to do it.

“We seem to have lost that bit of swagger and confidence - and I don't now why as we've just come away from a five game unbeaten run.”

Reds now face Bradford City at the Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday and a trip to Barrow on Easter Monday. Lindsey said: ““They are all massive games now. We are in the driving seat as we're two points in front of Hartlepool. We just have to take care of our own business and play better than we did today.

“After so many Saturday/Tuesdays it is important we have a clear week now, albeit the next game is against tough opposition. But we do have a week to prepare and there were some tired legs out there.

during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crawley Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 01 April 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I have said all along. Rochdale, Hartlepool, Colchester, Harrogate and whoever else is down there – they are not going away. We have got to do our bit. It's down to us. I can't bang that drum any harder than I am banging it. We have to be better on Friday than we were today and I am looking for a response.”

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said: “We just need a good last eight games now. We have had three hard draws and now we go into Easter with a bit more optimism and confidence than if we hadn't won today. I was pleased with the three points but we shouldn't be conceding from a position of 4-0 up - and we should have scored more goals today.

“You never know if goal difference is going to be important by the end of the season.

“After drawing blanks in the last two home games I thought the most important goal today was the first one, which we scored within five minutes.

“The two early goals after the break settled everyone down. We still want to play better, but to get the victory was the most important thing.

“Alfie Kilgour has been magnificent since he came in in every single way. He is almost playing on one leg as he has a very sore heel and can do very little training.

“We just turn him out for games which he will have to do until the end of the season.