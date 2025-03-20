Crawley Town interim head coach Louis Storey said ‘the group were very professional today’ in their first training session since the departure of Rob Elliot.

The 31-year-old was installed on an interim basis following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday and take charge of the Reds for their match against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And now the former Newcastle u18 and South Shields defender and his coaching team are deep in preparation for Saturday's game.

Storey said: “The atmosphere with the group was good. It was difficult circumstances, a lot of change, a lot of people from the industry sometimes brought a little bit of confusion, a lot of repeated messages, quite a bit of insecurity, but I must say that the group were very professional today.

“They took on the information, spoke about the situation with Rob first thing this morning and then we made clear that we had to draw a line under that and focus on today's training being the best it could be, working into the preparation for Bristol.

“The mindset and atmosphere is as good as it can be. I know that there's a large percentage of the boys that are disappointed that Rob's gone because they backed him and were all in on how he wanted to play and what the project was here, but we've had that reaction.

“The preparation went well today and we're building towards Bristol.”

And Storey said Rob was ‘all-in on this football club' and would have wanted the side to stick together and be professional following his departure. “Rob's played at the very highest level for a very long time and he knows how ruthless and how football is in the professional game,” he said. “He's a fantastic human being, someone who always looked for the best in people, always tried to live up to people's strengths and to play on their strengths instead of wasting energy and time on focusing on weaknesses. He was all in on this football club and I think his lasting legacy will be that togetherness that he brought for the group.

“The improvements that we did make on the pitch in terms of how we effected the goal more, how we tried to be adaptable in our approach towards games. We focused on ourselves as much as possible as well as respecting the opponent. All we can do now is to focus on the next game, be professional because that's what Rob would have wanted and to stick together because that culture and ethos is massive for Rob and it's a fundamental part of how he wants to be a football manager.

“I'm sure he'll keep on doing more successful things.”