'We obviously can’t go on with one keeper' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey responds to Ellery Balcombe's departure

Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey hopes the Reds will ‘have someone in by kick-off on Saturday’ after being left with just one goalkeeper.

Corey Addai is now the only goalkeeper left at Crawley after the departure of four goalkeepers this month. Ellery Balcombe was recalled half-way through his season long loan from Brentford on Tuesday, only to be signed by Bristol Rovers. Whilst Hull City’s David Robson completed his six-moth loan, Roshan Greenshall’s contract has expired, and Glenn Morris left on a permanent transfer to Gillingham.

“We obviously can’t go on with one keeper,” said Lindsey, one week into the management of Crawley. “We’re working really hard and hopefully we will have someone in by kick-off on Saturday.”

Balcombe had become Crawley’s first team goalkeeper after signing on loan in the summer. Despite only making 12 appearances and being hindered through injury, the 6ft 2” 22-year-old quickly impressed and went on to make three clean sheets for the Reds.

“It was a disappointment,” said Lindsey on losing Balcombe. “He’s a very good goalkeeper. But I can understand that he’s going to and potentially play in League One now. But we are working behind the scenes to try and bring another one in.”

Crawley will play their first match under Lindsey this Saturday against Sutton United.

