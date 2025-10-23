‘We opened them up’ – win at Dagenham and Redbridge delights Horsham FC boss

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
The Hornets moved within a point of the National League South play-off places with a 2-1 win at Dagenham & Redbridge – and boss Dominic Di Paola was delighted.

A fifth win in 13 league games showed they’re not just making up the numbers this season, and kept them as the highest-placed of the three Sussex sides in the division.

Charlie Hester-Cook powered home an early header from Harvey Sparks’ corner and, after the Daggers levelled from the spot, Greg Luer’s effort was headed into his own goal by Sam Graham.

It came three days after a Hornets win at Tonbridge which Di Paola said was needed.

Dominic Di Paola is all smiles after Horsham's win at Dagenham and Redbridge

See Dominic Di Paola’s post-match interview by Colin Bowman in the video player above.

Di Paola said: “I thought we were amazing tonight. Some of the football we played was really, really good.

“It was really high-quality football and at times we opened them up. We maybe could have had a couple more goals.

“Then in the second half we did the ugly side of the game. They put it on us, which we expected and I thought we stood up to the challenge, stood up to the test.

“These boys are doing so well, they’re battling so hard. They’re taking on a lot of the information we’re giving them and they’re flourishing.

“So we’re really, really pleased – ever so proud of them as a group. We will continue to hard work.”

Di Paola felt the Hornets coped well with some of the Daggers’ direct play.

“That’s the difference in this league – the power play is really powerful and the direct play is really direct. We have to adjust to that and learn and the boys are learning.”

