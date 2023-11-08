‘We should have won that game’: Brighton and Hove Albion man reflects on European campaign ahead of Ajax challenge

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke has said his side should have more points on the board as the Seagulls look to do the double over Dutch giants Ajax in the Europa League.

Brighton secured their first-ever European victory as they beat Ajax 2-0 at the Amex on October 26 thanks to goals from new signings Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati

The Seagulls currently sit third in their Europa League group behind AEK Athens, who also have four points, and leaders Marseille, who have five.

Dutchman Van Hecke, who has started all three Europa League games for Brighton so far, spoke about the difference between domestic and continental matches – including his side’s 3-2 loss against AEK Athens.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke playing in the Europa League against Marseille (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He said: “I think it is different when you play in Europe than the Premier League. It is different teams, a different way of playing, so it felt in the first game that we were not really used to it and still I think we should have won that game [against AEK Athens] but it didn’t go our way and we played the first 25 minutes not good in my eyes, but then we changed it around and I think that also says a lot about our team.”

Ajax, who have had a disappointing start to their league season winning just three from their first 10 games, are bottom of the group with two points.

Van Hecke, who has played in his home country for both SC Heerenveen and NAC Breda, added: “Everyone knows Ajax is a big club and have great fans.”