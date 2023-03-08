The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance (CTSA) has publicly called on owners WAGMI United to ‘rally the troops’ and galvanise the fans and players.

On Tuesday night, Crawley lost 3-0 at Sutton United - their sixth consecutive defeat – and wasted a Saturday another one of their games in hand as they look to avoid relegation.

With Saturday’s opponents Harrogate Town winning in Tuesday, the situation is looking perilous for Scott Lindsey and his men. With homes games against the Sulphurites, Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town coming up, nothing but wins will be accepted by the fans.

But during this run, it has again been radio silence from WAGMI United. When they took over in April they promised to be open and transparent but as the season has gone they have been less so. The CTSA made calls for meetings with WAGMI and director of football Chris Galley after Tom Nichols was sold and Matthew Etherington left his role as manager after just 34 days.

The last time we heard from Johnson was when Scott Lindsey was appointed as manager in January.Here is their latest open letter in full:

Hi Preston (Johnson), Eben (Smith) and Chris (Galley),

We appreciate we are meeting with Eben on Friday evening but we feel compelled to write to you to urge you to come out before Friday and engage with the Crawley Town Supporters. As we slumped to our record breaking 6th consecutive league loss at rivals Sutton last night, a significant number of fans voiced their discontent towards the players and management after the game.

On Saturday, we have a huge game as we fight for our EFL status. Thanks to your great initiative of [email protected]£2 there will be many new supporters at the game and we need every single person at the Broadfield on Saturday afternoon to get behind the team.

Crawley Town fans earlier in the season. Picture by Cory Pickford

Now is a time for everyone to unite with the common goal of getting points on the board to keep this special club in the football league. The fans and (it appears the players) need galvanising and that needs to come from the top. We want to hear from you publicly. Now is the time for you to come out and rally the troops if We Are Going to Make It.

Reuben Watt & Sam Jordan

Chair & Vice Chair, CTSA