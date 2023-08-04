Crawley Town have announce that midfielder Anthony Grant has re-joined the club on a short-term deal.

Grant first joined the Reds in March as a free agent. He went on to make 10 appearances for the Red Devils, playing a key role in Crawley’s League Two survival.

Despite his contract ending at the end of the 2022-23 season, Grant remained with the club for pre-season and featured in all seven of Crawley’s pre-season friendlies.

The 36-year-old first worked with Reds boss Scott Lindsey at Swindon, where he spent three seasons, making 68 league appearances for the Wiltshire side.

Crawley Town have announce that midfielder Anthony Grant has re-joined the club on a short-term deal. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Lindsey said: “Granty was a key player for us at the end of last season. We weren’t in a position to offer him a contract at that time, but I wanted to make sure that I invited him back for pre-season.

“He came in and was great for us, and he comes with a wealth of experience, so I am delighted to have him back on board with us.”

The midfielder was a product of the Chelsea Academy, where between 2006-08, he was sent out on loan to four clubs; Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Southend United.

As a 21-year-old he moved permanently to Southend where he played a total of 149 games, before moving on to Stevenage. He continued his journey within the EFL over the years playing for Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United.

In 2018, Grant signed for Shrewsbury where he played 40 games, before joining Swindon Town and Scott Lindsey in 2019.

He played five league matches for Swindon, and 12 for Scunthorpe United who were relegated from League Two, during the 2021-22 campaign.