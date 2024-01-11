A bitter night at bleak and frosty Priory Lane, and a bitter pill for Eastbourne Borough to swallow as they bowed out of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup to Hastings United.

A goalless ninety minutes led on to a catastrophic penalty shoot-out for the Sports, who saw two spot-kicks saved by Charlie Grainger, two miss the target, and only one – by Leone Gravata – actually find the net.

United, by contrast, fired in all but one of their penalties, to round off a tactical triumph in blanketing out the home side’s relentless attacks. Manager Chris Agutter, only recently back at the Pilot Field and deprived of several cup-tied players, set up with a three-man defensive screen immediately in front of his back line.

Borough had more of the ball, and plenty of running and creativity – but they could not quite prise open the defensive barrier.

Eastbourne Borough on the attack v Hastings | Picture: Nick Redman

Hastings managed only one really credible scoring chance in each half – a David Rodari shot just before the break, which skewed wide of Ben Dudzinski’s right-hand post, and a streaking breakaway ten minutes from time, halted by a defensive interception.

A goalless 90 minutes took the tie to penalties, where the visitors prevailed after winning 2-1.

Adam Murray rotated his side to take a look at members of the squad who didn’t feature in the draw at Torquay. This included starts for Scott Leslie, Dan Quick, Jay Beckford and Yaser Kasim, whilst David Sesay returned from injury.

It was an even tussle at Priory Lane | Picture: Scott White

Possession was the name of the game in the early stages, with both teams looking to get on the front foot. Imran Uche – a powerful presence throughout – won the ball and found Siya Ligendza, but the new arrival from Adam Murray’s former club, AFC Fylde, couldn’t pick out a red shirt with his ball across goal.

Borough saw more of the ball as the half wore on, but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities as Hastings sat back and limited space between the lines.

Leslie found Callum Kealy in a pocket of space inside the area, but Grainger parried away his effort, before Quick pressed high up the pitch and did well to win the ball, but saw his effort veer wide.

Gravata, on at the break, almost made an instant impact, but after winning the ball high up the pitch he failed to really test Grainger with his low drive.

Borough were camped in the Hastings half for almost the whole second period. Sam Beard’s low ball in from the left failed to pick out a team mate, before Uche fired in a low shot which was deflected just wide of the bottom corner.

Then Ligendza very nearly marked his full debut with a spectacular goal with 18 minutes to go. The forward worked room for a shot 25 yards out, and his dipping effort beat Grainger but only to cannon back off the crossbar.

By now, there were clearly only two possible outcomes: an Eastbourne win or a goalless draw. Borough stepped up the search for the opening goal as the tie entered the last ten minutes. Uche played the ball over the top to substitute Decarrey Sheriff, but Grainger was off his line quickly to deny him before the forward fired just over the top corner after a sharp turn just inside the area.