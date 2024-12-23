Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is football. No easy stroking of your passes, no time on the ball, no showboating. This is football in biting wind and freezing rain, two hundred miles from home, on a grass pitch that might let you down. Welcome to Weston super Mare.

Oh, and no sponsors' lounges or executive boxes either. Ten or a dozen Borough diehards had made the journey – at a fair old cost, no doubt – for the privilege of cheering their favourites for ninety minutes. Even your Herald reporter found himself perched with a very soggy notebook on the nicely exposed pitchside seats, in touching distance (almost!) of the action – and actually plied with free cups of tea by friendly locals. Welcome to non-league football.

It does not, of course, mean that skills or creativity are left behind on the touchline. But they have to be underpinned by stamina, by physicality, by judgement of how to employ those skills. Adam Murray’s young players, fit, disciplined, committed, spent the ninety minutes finding a way to win. Welcome to the new Eastbourne Borough.

Borough celebrate at the end of their win at Weston | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Sports’ 1-0 victory was suitably tight. This was never going to be a 4-2 or a 3-3. The contest, genuinely two-sided, saw Scott Bartlett’s Somerset Seagulls start brightly and finish strongly until the very final kick – which happened to be a Weston indirect free-kick inside the Borough area!

Back to the end in a moment, but first, back to the start. Brad Barry’s nagging injury had deprived Murray of his skipper, but there is enough depth in the squad to cope. There was a first starting shirt for the exciting, inventive Camron Gbadebo, who enjoyed a busy afternoon until a second yellow card from referee Darius Bradley cut it short!

The home side edged the early exchanges, but Borough looked well prepared for that, and their marking and covering were disciplined.

And on 20 minutes Eastbourne were ahead. Michael Klass was played in behind the home defence, and his cross from the right was met with the perfect header by Kai Woollard-Innocent, back across the keeper and just inside the post for 1-0. Kai, originally signed three years ago by Danny Bloor from QPR, is now back where he belongs – and a role-model for any keen youngster.

The home side responded vigorously, and top scorer Luke Coulson capped an incisive move with a fierce strike – well saved by Joe Wright, who was to find himself constantly in the thick of the action and in confident form.

And with both sides adapting well to the high winds, there were half-chances at both ends. Pavey headed just too high from Pierce Bird’s probing free-kick, and then Dom Odusanya – a man always in the thick of the combat – headed out from under the Borough crossbar to preserve the precious one-goal lead.

Changing ends, not a lot changed. Weston probably had slightly more of the ball and the territory, but both keepers looked alert – and both once or twice rode their luck, risking life, limb and reputation in a slippery goalmouth in a driving gale.

Now, we should never call referees impulsive, but on 80 minutes Mr Bradley was pretty swift to call a second yellow against Gbadebo for a 60-40 midfield tussle, and the Sports found themselves a player short – and defending ever deeper.

And suddenly there was a new agenda: run the clock down at every stoppage, every Eastbourne goal-kick. Goalkeepers up and down the leagues do seem to find a bootlace to re-tie, or a dead ball to reposition. Within the rules, or stretching the rules, and frustrating the opposition. Joe Wright was trying the home crowd’s patience, and risking the referee’s impatience – and quite suddenly, the man in black penalised him.

Sticklers for the Laws of the Game will point to the FA’s “interpretation” of Law 12, and confirm that goalkeepers may not have the ball in their hands for more than six seconds. Ah, if only all referees were as diligent as Mr Bradley, who awarded a free-kick against Our Joe.

This was it, surely. Deep in added time, and the Seagulls would seize their chance. The Sports would be taking home a handy single point instead of a priceless three. All twenty-one bodies – including home keeper Harris – jostling like commuters on an Underground platform…

But somehow, a Borough boot did enough: ball hammered to safety, home supporters silenced. And those ten brave Sports supporters were dancing in the rain.

Some games you breeze through at a canter, some you squeeze through with the last ounce of energy in a dark damp arena under rain-spattered floodlights. This is football. And Eastbourne Borough are loving it.

THE VIEW FROM THE GAFFER

Adam Murray’s view: “There a few things we had to overcome today: weather, opposition, officials, but I’m really proud of the boys. We knew it wouldn’t be a football match today – the conditions and pitch were tough. Weston are a tough proposition this season, tough and direct and more effective than in previous seasons.

“We knew we’d have to defend our box a lot, and the guys did that amazingly. The perfect away performance! When you are ahead for such a long time, mentally you want to protect that, and so you find yourself going a little bit deeper rather than going on the front foot. We did that, but we kept the shape well. All credit to the players today!

“We’ll be in for two days of training – and then I’m generously giving them Christmas Day off! And back to it against Salisbury City on Boxing Day!”