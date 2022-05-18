Wembley date for Littlehampton is big business for the town

Cuff Miller are showing their colours

Shops have been selling Golds-themed items, pubs have been welcoming fans with open arms and showing their support for the FA Vase glory bid and other firms have been advertising with and sponsoring the club.

Some, of course, have been linked with the club long before now – while others have more recently woken up to the benefits of joining forces with a successful football team and their growing fan-base.

Cuff Miller - backing the Golds

One local firm who are proud to be fully behind the Golds are local new and used Ford Dealership Cuff Miller, who have sponsored the exclusive eight-page supplement in this week's Littlehampton Gazette and Worthing Herald to help ensure fans get the best coverage possible in the lead-up to Sunday’s big game.

Cuff Miller said: “We’re beyond excited to be supporting Littlehampton Town FC on the way to Wembley! What an incredible buzz throughout the town.

"Thousands have been turning out to support the team over the past few rounds and now around 7,000 of us travelling to see the first non-league Sussex team to play at Wembley in what promises to be an exhilarating final.

"Having been part of the Littlehampton community for 75 years, it is a privilege for us to join in with everyone supporting the Marigolds, uniting our town, friends and neighbours after a tough couple of years of not being able to mix together.

“We will be flying our black and gold flags with pride and look forward to celebrating with you all! From all the team at Cuff Miller, Cars and Fuel, good luck!”