'We’re in a dog fight now' - Crawley Town boss reacts after dropping to bottom of League Two

The Reds’ long journey to the North-East ended in despair as Grimsby Town’s Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Gavan Holohan and Ryan Tayler produced a 3-0 loss. Despite having 61% possession, Crawley are now 24th in League Two after gaining six points from their first 12 games.

“We’re in a dog fight now,” said Crawley’s manager, Kevin Betsy. “This isn’t where we envisioned to be and it’s a really tough moment.

“The players will push through. No one’s going to shy away from the challenge that we have. They’re very tough guys and they’ll pull through.”

Crawley thought they’d equalised following Grimsby’s opening goal in the 4th minute. Unfortunately for the travelling Reds fans though, yet another league decision went against them as the goal was ruled out.

“I’m fed up with talking about the referee’s and decisions that’ve not gone our way so I won’t do that,” declared Betsy. “That disallowed goal probably sums up the position that we’re in.”

Crawley welcomed previously injured centre-back, Dion Conroy to the starting eleven for the first time since the end of August. However, the experience and quality the former Swindon Town man often delivers, couldn’t prevent the final score this weekend.

“It’s great to have them back,” said Betsy referring to Conroy and Joel Lynch’s return from the side-lines. “We were more assured defensively with them there but it was disappointing how we conceded the goals in the second half. We also didn’t create enough.”

Crawley registered nine shots against the Mariners in what seemed like a new attacking system. Dom Telford, Tom Nichols, Tom Fellows and Caleb Chukwuemeka lead the Reds line but couldn’t officially convert.

“With the position we’re in, we need to try new system and create more ascendancy in the final third,” said Betsy. “The were some good moments in our play. Tom Fellows was a real threat, but we didn’t capitalise on our chances. The players were deflated by that first goal conceded and then missed out on the confidence the disallowed goal could’ve given them.

The team have another week to prepare for the next clash against Newport County.