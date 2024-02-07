'We're not normal - strange things happen here - we were animals' Littlehampton Town boss gives verdict on cup thumping of Bognor Regis Town
The Marigolds will play Hastings in the semi-final at Lancing on Tuesday, March 12, after Tuesday night’s amazing 6-1 win at The Sportsfield.
Finlay Chadwick and George Gaskin put the Marigolds 2-0 up within 26 minutes before the Rocks got one back.
It looked set up for a tense second half but Littlehampton ran away with it as Bognor fell apart. Gaskin got another, Nodirbek Bobomurodov added two and Ollie Starkey made it 6-1 to complete a golden night for the Golds.
Delighted Hand said: “We’ve played what has to be statistically the most in-form non-league side in the country. They’re an unbelievable well coached side with top top players.
"But I genuinely believe whoever or whatever we could have come up against, we’d have beaten – the boys were animals, relentless in their work-rate and showing such heart.
"I had a feeling something big was going to happen but I didn’t imagine anything like that.
"The biggest compliment I can give my players is the result wasn’t flattering, it does complee justice to what they produced.
"That’s Worthing and Bognor we’ve beaten in the competition and I hope we’ve restored a bit of local pride for the town. We’re always capable of a special result, we’re not a normal side – strange things happen at this club and these players have once again produced a special night.”