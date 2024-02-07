Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marigolds will play Hastings in the semi-final at Lancing on Tuesday, March 12, after Tuesday night’s amazing 6-1 win at The Sportsfield.

Finlay Chadwick and George Gaskin put the Marigolds 2-0 up within 26 minutes before the Rocks got one back.

Littlehampton Town put Bognor Regis Town on the back foot - as they did for much of the night | Picture: Lyn Phillips

It looked set up for a tense second half but Littlehampton ran away with it as Bognor fell apart. Gaskin got another, Nodirbek Bobomurodov added two and Ollie Starkey made it 6-1 to complete a golden night for the Golds.

Delighted Hand said: “We’ve played what has to be statistically the most in-form non-league side in the country. They’re an unbelievable well coached side with top top players.

"But I genuinely believe whoever or whatever we could have come up against, we’d have beaten – the boys were animals, relentless in their work-rate and showing such heart.

"I had a feeling something big was going to happen but I didn’t imagine anything like that.

"The biggest compliment I can give my players is the result wasn’t flattering, it does complee justice to what they produced.