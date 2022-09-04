West Brom loanee wants to show Crawley Town fans what he is capable of

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a winger, Fellows is on loan from West Bromwich Albion where he climbed the ranks as a youth player. At 19 years old, Crawley is his first ever move away from his parent club.

“I’ve come to test myself in League Two,” said Fellows on signing for the Reds. “I had a small taste of men’s football last season but it’s all about consistency and hopefully I can go on a run of games here.”

Last season, Fellows made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal. With plenty of clubs interested in the youngster, on his decision to join Crawley, Fellows said, “I wanted to come somewhere I’d get opportunities.

“With the manager having experience with the Arsenal under 23s, I know he gives young players a chance and can work with them well. I’ve played against him before, so they understand what I’m about which is definitely a positive.”

Kevin Betsy, Crawley’s new manager for the season from Arsenal, has signed 18 players this summer. On signing Fellows, he said: “Tom is an exciting attacking player that brings quality to our squad. He is highly though of by West Brom, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Crawley have started this season by often using their right-back to push forward and build their right sided attacks. As a right-winger, Fellows offers a new dynamic to the sides attack and could be the solution to their lack of goals so far.

“I think I’m quite direct,” said Fellows when asked to describe his playstyle. “I like to get in a one versus one out wide to use my pace and get crosses into the box.”

Senior football with a crowd is something a lot of the clubs’ new signings don’t have much experience with. In a similar position, Fellows said, “I want to show them (the fans) what I’ve got and see if I’m capable of playing at this level.

“Playing for the fans is what it’s all about really. When it’s going well, it’s great to see them getting behind the team. It’s one of the main reasons for youngsters getting out there.”

Fellows started for Crawley Town in the 2-2 draw with Salford City on Saturday and Betsy said he was ‘outstanding’.