BREAKING
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years

'We’ve got to be at our best' - Crawley Town boss wary of Sutton United ahead of League Two clash

Crawley Town will ‘have to be at their best’ when they face Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.
By Joe Southan
Published 30th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Despite drastically different starts to the season, Scott Lindsey knows his team’s match against Sutton United this weekend is not going to be a cakewalk.

“It’s a game that will be difficult. Forget reading where they are in the table, they are difficult opponents,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve got some real attacking strengths. They’ve got some big lads, some really powerful boys in that team. They play in an aggressive manor, and this will be a difficult game.”

Most Popular

“We’ve got to be at our best.”

That’s not to say that Lindsey and his team aren’t looking forward to the game, they love playing at home in front of the fans: “It’s a home game, so we’re looking forward to that. We’ve been good at home.”

“The supports been brilliant, long may that continue.”

SEE ALSO Crawley Town issue supporter update on new match day procedures ahead of Sutton clash | Crawley Town opinion: Special things are happening at my home town club

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva GilbertCrawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Reds will go into the game confident of securing three points and making it four League wins on the bounce. The Reds have had a flying start to the season, they sit fourth in League Two and have proved all pre-season predicitions wrong so far. Scott Lindsey however, knows they can’t begin to coast.

“We do know that it is just a start,” he said. “There has to be a middle and an end. We’ve got to continue; we’ve got to keep playing well and picking up these results.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coming off the back of a win away at Grimsby Town, Lindsey wasn’t pleased with the way his team performed in that fixture despite taking home the three points. He said: “We were poor. We’ve kind of highlighted that in the early part of the week and we’ve been working on improving our all-round play.”

“We want to be better with the ball. We felt that we were too slow with our build. We were too slow when we got past their initial press.”

Related topics:Sutton UnitedLeague TwoSutton