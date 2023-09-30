'We’ve got to be at our best' - Crawley Town boss wary of Sutton United ahead of League Two clash

Crawley Town will ‘have to be at their best’ when they face Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Despite drastically different starts to the season, Scott Lindsey knows his team’s match against Sutton United this weekend is not going to be a cakewalk.

“It’s a game that will be difficult. Forget reading where they are in the table, they are difficult opponents,” he said.

“They’ve got some real attacking strengths. They’ve got some big lads, some really powerful boys in that team. They play in an aggressive manor, and this will be a difficult game.”

“We’ve got to be at our best.”

That’s not to say that Lindsey and his team aren’t looking forward to the game, they love playing at home in front of the fans: “It’s a home game, so we’re looking forward to that. We’ve been good at home.”

“The supports been brilliant, long may that continue.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Reds will go into the game confident of securing three points and making it four League wins on the bounce. The Reds have had a flying start to the season, they sit fourth in League Two and have proved all pre-season predicitions wrong so far. Scott Lindsey however, knows they can’t begin to coast.

“We do know that it is just a start,” he said. “There has to be a middle and an end. We’ve got to continue; we’ve got to keep playing well and picking up these results.”

Coming off the back of a win away at Grimsby Town, Lindsey wasn’t pleased with the way his team performed in that fixture despite taking home the three points. He said: “We were poor. We’ve kind of highlighted that in the early part of the week and we’ve been working on improving our all-round play.”