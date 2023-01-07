But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
Crawley Town latest LIVE
- Brentford man rumoured, Lindsey favourite with bookies
- Club releases statement addressing ‘disappointing and distressing rumours'
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
- Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
- Monday, January 2: Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
Crawley Town Football Club have released the following statement in response to the Football Association taking disciplinary action against former manager John Yems for 12 breaches of FA Rule E3.2:
“We would like to thank the Football Association for its thorough investigation into these serious allegations and the independent Regulatory Commission for its thoughtful consideration and ruling on the findings. As we have said many times, Crawley Town Football Club will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We remain eager to partner with our players, staff and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can be proud of — both on and off the pitch.”