Which Bognor Regis Town stalwart is being described as one of best Isthmian League midfielders?

Captain Whyte turned in an almost faultless 90 minutes as the Rocks chalked up a 4-1 win over Margate at Nyewood Lane on Saturday -- and subsequently, and deservedly, picked up the match sponsors' man-of-the-match bubbly.

Blake, who recently took over team affairs with Jamie Howell as his assistant after Jack Pearce stepped aside, acknowledges that Whyte has a fiery side to his game that sometimes boils over and brings him his fair share of cards.

But the Nye Camp manager says that is part and parcel with Whyte's combative style and that he believes he has improved when it comes to keeping his composure in the heat of battle.

Harvey Whyte, left, joins in the goal celebrations against Margate - when he was named MoM / Picture: Trevor Staff

Blake takes his charges to fourth-placed Hornchurch on Saturday with the hosts on a high after a thumping 5-0 victory at Carshalton. And, once again, Whyte will be his on-field leader.

He said: "Harvey is a great lad, a fantastic captain and as far as I'm concerned he'll continue to be captain for me. We've been talking about discipline and Harvey is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. If it's not going right for him he can lose his head a little bit but when things are going right for him you can see he's just dynamic, so strong in there.

“He gives us so much going forward and defensively too -- and when he's playing like that there aren’t many better players in midfield in the league, for me."

Meanwhile, Blake has revealed that there is a place for defender Joe Dandy at the Nye Camp should his move to National League South side Slough Town not work out.

Former Pompey youngster Dandy switched last week and Blake said: "We tried to do all we could to keep Joe, but geographically it was a perfect fit for him. We spoke to Joe and we said if anything doesn't work out for him he knows where we are.