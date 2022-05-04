Why FA Vase final won't mark end of Littlehampton Town's marathon season

But Littlehampton Town’s doesn’t start until the final few days of May.

Their success this season has, of course, been brilliant for all concerned. But organising an end to the campaign when there are three cup finals to fit in has proved far from easy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, though, the Golds can plan the rest of their quadruple bid.

Littlehampton Town celebrate winning the SCFL title - now come three cup finals / Picture: Martin Denyer

They’ve known all along the big one – the FA Vase final against Newport Pagnell Town – is at Wembley on Sunday, May 22. But the dates and venues for their Peter Bentley Cup final against Newhaven and RUR Cup final against Saltdean have proved harder to pin down. The Peter Bentley final was originally planned for this week’s bank holiday Monday but was put back to Wednesday because Newhaven were involved in a league play-off at Lancing last Saturday.

Then Hassocks pulled out of hosting the final because of problems caused by a minority of fans at the semi-final, so the match was off. Now it has been rearranged for Horsham FC at 11am on Sunday, May 15.

Golds fans and players celebrate winning the league and hope for more such scenes in the games to come / Picture: Martin Denyer

As for the RUR Cup final, that will not be played until AFTER the Vase final – it will be at Sussex FA HQ at Lancing on Wednessday, May 25 (7.30pm).

Golds joint boss Mitch Hand said: “We play the Vase final on the 22nd, the RUR on the 25th – and the whole 24-man squad fly to Spain on the 28th!”