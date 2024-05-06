Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was trouble in the town before and after the game and at the ground itself and Wick have been quick to act. It is understood that at one point a flare was thrown into the crowd and struck a woman.

Police were called to deal with the incidents in the town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Seaford-Wick final - but it was marred by trouble that has led to a number of Wick fans being told they will be banned for life | Picture: Paul Trunfull

The Wick directors issued a statement on Monday saying: “The directors and staff of Wick FC would like to make an unreserved apology to everyone who attended Saturday’s play-off final at Seaford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A group of our followers, Wick Ultras, brought shame on our club by their behaviour and wilful disregard of our requests to conduct themselves properly.

"Not only did they shame our club but they also prevented our players from celebrating our hard earned promotion.

"The Wick directors have met this morning and agreed they will be banned for life from our club and any events in which Wick FC are involved.

"The club does recognise all the efforts the players, managers, coaches, medical team and committee members for our fantastic achievement throughout the 2023/24 Season and looking forward to the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaford Town have also issued a statement, thanking their fans for the support on Saturday – more than 900 fans were at the game – and saying the scenes after the game were ‘disturbing’ and CCTV images were being studied so appropriate action could be taken against those responsible.