Wick manager Lee Baldwin can’t wait for next Wednesday’s friendly at home to neighbours Littlehampton Town after a bright start to the Dragons’ pre-season campaign.

Less than two miles separates the clubs but unlike many derby rivals there is no animosity between the two outfits.

Southern Combination Division One side Wick are expecting a large crowd at Crabtree Park for the game against their Isthmian League opponents, which kicks off at 7.30pm, and Baldwin said: “It’s the biggest match on a very strong pre-season schedule.

Wick in action against Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“They are an extremely good side and gained promotion from our level to the Premier Division three years ago before going straight into the Isthmian south east division and solidifying their position at a very good standard.

‘”hey also reached the FA Vase final a couple of seasons ago and lived the dream of playing at Wembley. You can’t ask for more than that.

“We are really good friends with their players and management and there’s a mutual respect.

“Both clubs look to try to help each in numerous ways and that can only be beneficial.

“Littlehampton are two divisions above us and will provide the demanding workout we need as we prepare for the new campaign.’