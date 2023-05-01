Lee Baldwin believes Wick’s ‘Band of Brothers’ attitude has delivered the chance to gain promotion to the Southern Combination League’s top flight.

The Dragons fly to Leatherhead’s Fetcham Grove on Saturday knowing promotion is within their grasp thanks to a 2-1 win in their Division One play-off semi-final against Godalming in front of 259 fans at a bouncing Crabtree Park. See Stephen Goodger’s picture special here.

Soaring into the Premier Division won’t be easy as Epsom & Ewell have already beaten them twice this season, winning 6-1 in Surrey in September and 2-0 in November’s return fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salts reached the final by beating Selsey 6-5 on penalties after normal time ended goalless (see pictures from that game in the slideshow in the video player above) and Baldwin said: “It's going to be a tough challenge because Epsom are a really good side.

Wick celebrate on their way to beating Godalming | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“They battered us at their place, although we had a lot of injuries that day, and it really hurt when they beat us at Crabtree Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we’re a better team now, we don't mind doing the dog work, we don't mind being physical.

“Everyone knows what good mates all the players are - they’re a Band of Brothers willing to stick by each other and have one another’s backs.

“They showed that by fighting every inch of the way to beat a very strong, physical Godalming side. We were so determined to win and reach the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we've got that one opportunity to go up. Let's see what happens.”

Aaron Tester opened the scoring in the 16th minute against Godalming, calmly slotting in his first goal of the season to round off a flowing move at the Condemned Tree End.

The Gs equalised in first-half injury-time after a goalmouth scramble but Nathan Hawker restored the lead four minutes after the restart and Wick survived a late ariel bombardment to celebrate a magnificent victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a proper team effort throughout,” Baldwin added.

Hawker has revealed how pure instinct led him to being in the perfect position to hammer Wick into the final.

The Dragons defender was 15 yards out when the ball fell at his feet as Godalming failed to deal with a 49th minute free-kick from Sam Conolly.

Keeping his composure, Hawker sent the ball into the net and Wick into Saturday’s decider against Epsom & Ewell at Leatherhead’s Fetcham Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing about that goal,” he said. “The cross came in and I quickly saw that I wasn't going to get to it so I dropped back and hoped it would fall to me.

“I got my head over the ball made a clean strike and it flew in over the goalkeeper and into the top of the net.

“We had to battle to hold on because they are a very tough team, strong and physical and they put in a lot of dangerous crosses, especially towards the end, but we managed to deal with them.