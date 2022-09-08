Queen Elizabeth II has died “peacefully” aged 96, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Palace issued a statement at 6.30pm saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It is widely known that there are plans in place for a period of national mourning in the event of the Queen’s passing, which would have an effect on a number of aspects of daily life, including sporting fixtures.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away aged 96. (Photo by Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Will football fixtures be cancelled when the Queen dies?

The passing of the Queen would start a period of mourning across the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document called “Operation London Bridge”.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following the monarch’s death, sports fixtures would indeed be postponed.

HRH The Queen walks onto the pitch for the official opening of the Leigh Sports Village, May 2009

Various other events would also be cancelled, while the Stock Exchange would close, and Parliament would hastily reconvene if not in session.

Flags across the country would be put to half mast, and TV and radio stations would broadcast alternative schedules.

The Premier League has said it was “deeply saddened” by the Queen’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

It has not announced plans for cancellations yet.

Tonight’s European fixtures for Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United are all going ahead.

In Arsenal’s game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

Manchester United’s home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

West Ham will also play FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute’s silence to be held before kick-off.”

Brighton are due to be at Bournemouth on Saturday while Crawley Town are due to host Gillingham.

What was cancelled in the wake of Princess Diana’s death?

When Princess Diana tragically passed away on Sunday August 31st 1997, a number of events were cancelled or postponed.

From a footballing perspective, a Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United that was due to take place later in the day was called off.

Likewise, all Football League matches that were scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 September were either moved to the previous Friday or the following Sunday as the nation observed the day of Diana’s funeral. There were no Premier League matches scheduled due to international fixtures.