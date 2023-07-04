Crawley Town have signed former Bromley winger Harry Forster on a two-year deal. Picture: Crawley Town

Reds have announced the signing of winger Harry Forster, who joins upon the expiration of his contract at National League side Bromley. Forster, who has signed a two-year deal with the Reds, began his career at Championship side Watford in their academy. Forster joined Watford as an Under 11 and signed his first professional deal in 2018. After performing well for the U23’s, the winger signed a new deal at Vicarage Road. A loan spell at St Albans City followed before he linked up with Bromley in 2020.

'Great pedigree' - Crawley Town sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford centre back – read more here

Forster impressed the fans at Hayes Lane with his attacking threat and tricky footwork and clearly won the approval of Bromley Manager Andy Woodman, as the 23-year-old was rewarded with a permanent contract in the following season. Forster made 82 appearances for the Ravens during his time in Greater London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his move to the Red Devils, Forster said: “I am very happy to get the deal over the line. I had known about the interest for a couple of weeks, so to finally get the deal sorted and finalised is a great feeling. I had some very positive conversations with my agent and the Manager Scott Lindsey. He sold me on his ideas for the team, so it seemed like an obvious choice for me to come here. I think that the style of play that he wants to play this season will suit me down to the ground, and I cannot wait to get started with pre-season just around the corner.”