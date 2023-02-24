Eastbourne Borough’s win-one lose-one season lurched on with a 3-2 defeat at Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night – and boss Danny Bloor says supporters must get used to it.

Following an impressive 2-0 home victory over Farnborough last weekend, the midweek reverse leaves the Sports seven points shy of the play-off places, and Bloor is tempering ambition with realism. “We started the season with the target of 40plus points in order to be safe in this division, and we’ve passed that with a margin to spare.

“It goes without saying, we will battle in every match and for every point while the season lasts. But there are other objectives too. We want to bring on our incredibly young squad, we want to score goals and entertain, we want to send folk home from Priory Lane with a smile on their face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Borough's win over Farnborough | Picture: Andy Pelling

The Sports opened brightly at the Beavers' homely Beveree ground, nestled alongside Hampton Court, but after taking an early lead, they conceded an equaliser right on half-time, and lost momentum in the second half. An unreliable grass surface and some puzzling refereeing did not help the cause. The home side scored one cracking goal and one avoidable breakaway to lead 3-1 before Shiloh Remy’s late penalty set up a tense final few minutes.

But with three fresh injuries picked up – to Ryan Bartley, Luke Pearce and skipper Mitch Dickenson – the outfield ten who finished the night had no player older than 22, and Kai Innocent took the captain’s armband at just 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look at our results before Christmas, with a settled side: unbeaten in November, then beating Ebbsfleet and Havant in December. Let’s be clear – we will still battle for every point, and these young lads are brimming with commitment as well as ability. So we still aim to enjoy ourselves, and to entertain. In a player such as Shiloh (Remy) we are lucky to have an outstanding talent and one of the best attackers in the league.”

Not exactly downbeat then. How about the upcoming games? “We are in a little sequence of three away fixtures. Next Tuesday (28th) is the long haul to Taunton, and before that we go to Cheshunt on Saturday, where we will be tested but undaunted!”

Goal celebrations for Borough v Farnborough | Picture: Lydia Redman