With four games in 11 days, could this be a season-defining period for Crawley Town?

With four games in the next 11 days, it could be a pivotal period in Crawley Town’s season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds kick off that run with a trip to Bolton on Saturday before three consecutive home games against Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

And the Stevenage and Wigan games are Crawley’s two games in hand and with two wins, and depending on results of other games, could see them on joint points with teams above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked Rob Elliot if he sees this as a season-defining run of games. “Yes and no,” he said. “I think the most important thing is that we concentrate in terms of picking up points. There's no point in putting added pressure on ourselves in terms of winning the games.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot | Picture: Getty

“We all know the situation we're in, we need to win every game. We want to beat Bolton, we want to beat Stevenage, we want to beat Wigan, Wycombe, whoever it is that comes. We'll attack every game to win the game and all we can do is prepare for Saturday, try and win the game, reassess after and then prepare for Tuesday.

“Every game is a must-win in my opinion but that should be the case no matter what, whether you're top of the league, bottom of the league or whatever part of the season you're in.

“I think now we can really understand that the last few games, the way we played and the pressure we put on teams and the results we've got, we need to now use that as a catalyst to have a belief to go on and turn better performances into more points.”