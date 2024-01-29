Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rooks dominated the game and held a two-goal lead with 80 minutes gone thanks to goals from Maria Farrugia and Grace Riglar.

The Royals then hit back, first through Bethan Roberts and then Charlie Wellings to salvage a draw and keep Lewes three points behind them in the table.

Farrugia had been causing early issues for the Reading defence and found the back of the net with a beautiful finish in the 13th minute.

Lewes go two up through Grace Riglar | Picture: James Boyes

Provider then turned scorer as Riglar, who had set up Farrugia’s opener, saw her long-distance strike go through the hands of Eve Annets in the Royals goal just before the half-hour mark.

Reading struggled for chances of their own in the first half and were made to work hard again after the restart.

Amelia Hazard found Riglar at the post but the defender could only flick the ball over the bar.

Farrugia and Riglar then both came close to doubling their tally as the former saw her shot tipped onto the crossbar before Riglar headed just wide.

Seconds later Jesse Woolley looked to give Reading a glimmer of hope but was unable to fire on target.

Madison Perry too saw a chance go begging after working her way into the box as she sent her shot straight at the Lewes’ keeper Sophie Whitehouse.

Whitehouse was again called into action in the 68th minute as she parried away Woolley’s close range shot before Tia Primmer’s effort on the rebound went wide.

Roberts hit the bar in the 72nd minute before netting nine minutes later to force a nervy conclusion in Sussex.

Wellings was the hero for Reading with a 94th-minute equaliser that denied Lewes the chance to draw level on points with their opponents.

Despite the draw, the Royals will be without Primmer in their next game as she was sent off late on for a second yellow card.