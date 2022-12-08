The youth football club, which has more than 400 members, raised £13,000 through its charity bed push along Worthing seafront in July and decided to spend the money by paying for all care services at Chestnut Tree House on December 18.

Chairman Jason Nicholls said: “Chestnut Tree House offered us the chance to pick any date when our money would pay for all the hospice’s care. We thought World Cup Final day would be a winner."Our members did an incredible job this summer raising £13,000 for this very worthy cause. We’re hoping to raise even more next summer.”