Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World Cup 2022: Worthing United Youth FC makes 2022 FIFA World Cup Final day a winner for Sussex children's hospice

World Cup Final day will be a big one for Worthing United Youth FC, as they celebrate by paying for a full day of care services at Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.

By Elaine Hammond
6 hours ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 9:37am

The youth football club, which has more than 400 members, raised £13,000 through its charity bed push along Worthing seafront in July and decided to spend the money by paying for all care services at Chestnut Tree House on December 18.

Chairman Jason Nicholls said: “Chestnut Tree House offered us the chance to pick any date when our money would pay for all the hospice’s care. We thought World Cup Final day would be a winner."Our members did an incredible job this summer raising £13,000 for this very worthy cause. We’re hoping to raise even more next summer.”

Hide Ad
Worthing United Youth FC raised £13,000 for Chestnut Tree House through its charity bed push along Worthing seafront in July
Sussex