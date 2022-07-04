Charity BedPush: Worthing United Youth FC achieves £10,000 target for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

Worthing United Youth FC has achieved its target of raising £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice with a 24-hour Charity BedPush along Worthing seafront.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:51 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:58 pm

The club's 30 teams took it in turns to push a bed along the promenade on Saturday and Sunday. The club has more than 400 members and it came up with the idea as a way of getting everyone involved in one fundraising event, including children, coaches, parents and all family members.

Jason Nicholls, chairman, said: "After 20 hours of fundraising up and down the beach with the bed pushing, involving 300 children and lots of adults and parents, we have reached our target of £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.”

Also in the news:

Summer 2022: Free events in Worthing and Littlehampton for families to look forward to this summer

Moon and Stars Community Festival: See pictures from Shoreham's new music and arts festival

20 pictures of Worthing Class of 2011 at Durrington High School prom

1. Worthing United Youth FC Charity BedPush

Worthing United Youth Football Club’s 30 teams took turns to push a bed along Worthing seafront to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

Photo: S Robards SR2207031

Photo Sales

2. Worthing United Youth FC Charity BedPush

Worthing United Youth Football Club’s 30 teams took turns to push a bed along Worthing seafront to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

Photo: S Robards SR2207031

Photo Sales

3. Worthing United Youth FC Charity BedPush

Worthing United Youth Football Club’s 30 teams took turns to push a bed along Worthing seafront to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

Photo: S Robards SR2207031

Photo Sales

4. Worthing United Youth FC Charity BedPush

Worthing United Youth Football Club’s 30 teams took turns to push a bed along Worthing seafront to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

Photo: S Robards SR2207031

Photo Sales
LittlehamptonMoonShoreham
Next Page
Page 1 of 2