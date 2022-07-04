Charity BedPush: Worthing United Youth FC achieves £10,000 target for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

The club's 30 teams took it in turns to push a bed along the promenade on Saturday and Sunday. The club has more than 400 members and it came up with the idea as a way of getting everyone involved in one fundraising event, including children, coaches, parents and all family members.
Jason Nicholls, chairman, said: "After 20 hours of fundraising up and down the beach with the bed pushing, involving 300 children and lots of adults and parents, we have reached our target of £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.”
