Gareth Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is a hero in the town after leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018 and a final in the Euros last summer and there were calls for the council to put up a statue of the 52-year-old.
And now he is looking for glory in Qatar and his side’s World Cup campaign got off to a flyer with a 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game. Two goals from Bukayo Saka and one each from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish saw England cruise to a vital three points.
Most Popular
And some England fans watched the victory at the Redz Bar at Crawley Town Football Club. You can see a video of them celebrating a goal above
England’s next game is on Friday (November 25) against the USA before their final group game against Wales on Tuesday.