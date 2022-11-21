Edit Account-Sign Out
England v Iran: World Cup 2022 - Crawley's Gareth Southgate leads England to opening game victory in Qatar as fans celebrate in Redz Bar

Do we dare start talking about a statue again?

By Mark Dunford
38 minutes ago

Gareth Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, is a hero in the town after leading England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018 and a final in the Euros last summer and there were calls for the council to put up a statue of the 52-year-old.

And now he is looking for glory in Qatar and his side’s World Cup campaign got off to a flyer with a 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game. Two goals from Bukayo Saka and one each from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish saw England cruise to a vital three points.

England fans celebrate at the Redz Bar

And some England fans watched the victory at the Redz Bar at Crawley Town Football Club. You can see a video of them celebrating a goal above

England’s next game is on Friday (November 25) against the USA before their final group game against Wales on Tuesday.

England fans, including Crawley Boxing Club's Rees and Peter Hopcraft, at the Redz Bar
