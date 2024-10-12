Worthing and Horsham join likes of Charlton, Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers in FA Cup first round

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing and Horsham will be in the hat when non-league sides join teams from League One and League Two in the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup on Monday.

The Rebels eased through to the first round for the second season in a row by winning their fourth qualifying round tie at Plymouth Parkway – while Horsham went through at home to Gorleston courtesy of a late winner.

Mo Faal gave Chris Agutter’s Worthing the lead in Devon after 31 minutes after Danny Cashman set him up and dead-ball specialist Jack Spong converted another free-kick four minutes after the break.

Mo Faal was the Rebels' goal hero at Plymouth Parkway as Worthing reached the FA Cup first round | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Faal got his second on 65 minutes against the lower-division hosts after a nice build-up which saw him and Nicky Wheeler link up. Harrison Smith opened his Worthing account with their fourth on 89 minutes, with Joe Cook and Cashman combining to tee him up.

Worthing will be hoping for a more glamorous draw than last year – when they were drawn away to National North side Alfreton and lost, missing out on the chance of further Cup glory.

Horsham have also reached the first round proper for their second year running (and in their case for the third time in four years) – but only just. They needed an 86th minute Reece Meekums goal to see off league-below Gorleston after a tight game.

Unlike Worthing, Horsham will be happy for the same sort of draw they got a year ago – when they were handed a trip to Barnsley. Famously they drew 3-3 at Oakwell and after losing the replay at home, Dom Di Paola’s men were reinstated because of the Tykes fielding an ineligible player.

Horsham lost at Sutton in last year’s second round, and have already come through four rounds of this year’s compeition.

We will of course have immediate news of Monday evening’s draw – which will also involve Crawley Town – on this website.