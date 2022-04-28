Worthing and Pompey set to be on summer agenda for Bognor Regis Town

The Rocks hope to host Adam Hinshelwood’s newly crowned outfit at Nyewood Lane on Friday, July 29 in a game Blake believes will give him an indication of how successful his summer shaping of his side has been.

The Nye Camp aces are set to confirm the remainder of their pre-season matches, with a familiar fixture against a Pompey XI said to be on the cards, too.

Bognor are already planning their pre-season programme / Picture: Trevor Staff

But it is the encounter against the Rebels, who will play their football in the National League South next season after running away with the league title last term, that brings a big challenge and no shortage of rivalry.

And Blake, who saw his charges finish 9th in the standings after a 1-0 defeat at Enfield Town on Saturday, has praised the Woodside Road outfit and congratulated Hinshelwood on his success.

He said: "Huge congratulations to Worthing on their title, they totally deserve it. Adam has done a great job and deserves a lot of credit for that and we wish Worthing all the best next season. We are really pleased that they have accepted our invite and it will be a huge test and a good marker for us.

Worthing are set to visit Nyewood Lane for a friendly / Picture: Marcus Hoare

"Worthing at home obviously has lots of appeal in terms of being a big attraction for supporters and we're delighted to be playing Adam's side as they gear up for an exciting season for them after gaining promotion.

"We managed to beat them at their place last season and so we know we had it in us to compete with the best but of course it can be argued that we couldn't replicate that form on a consistent enough basis. That is the challenge ahead for us, though. And to come up against them in this friendly give us a great chance to see where we are at.