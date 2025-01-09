Worthing boss Agutter fears no-one on FA Trophy trail - as Rochdale are confirmed as next opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing boss Chris Agutter toasted an FA Trophy romp that left the Rebels three wins from Wembley – and said they feared no-one in the competition.

National League South leaders Torquay were beaten 5-1 at Woodside Road on Saturday as fans enjoyed arguably the Rebels’ most complete display of the season.

Worthing will have home advantage in the next round against National League Premier side and former long-serving Football League occupiers Rochdale on Saturday, February 1.

Worthing in the huddle before their FA Trophy win over Torquay | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

And as talk of reaching May’s Wembley final grows among fans, Agutter says they’ll fear no-one who is put in their way.

The last-16 draw paired Worthing with Rochdale or Stockton – and it was the team from Spotland who came through 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Stockton – and Agutter said they’d look forward to the clash.

Rochdale are seventh in the top tier of non-league football and have won six of their 12 away league games so far this term.

Worthing are only still in the Trophy because Gosport – who beat them on penalties in the third round – were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in a previous game.

A Mo Faal hat-trick and Joel Colbran header had the Rebels four up versus the Gulls before a quieter second half, in which Torquay pulled one back and Danny Cashman nabbed Worthing’s fifth.

Agutter said: “The first half performance was as good as any since I’ve been here, I think. If I had a complete vision of how I wanted us to play, that was pretty much it.

"We’ve seen glimpses of all the elements but on Saturday it all came together – and actually the scoreline was kind to Torquay. It could have been 8-1 at half-time.”

Agutter had high praise for treble scorer Faal, who’s now scored 14 goals since joining in September.

"His second goal, from an impossible angle, was unbelievable,” said the manager. “He showed a ruthless edge and we need to see that every game.”

He is pleased to be at home in the last 16: “We’ve built a really good home record and are confident playing anyone who comes here. I’d back us against any team at home and we can look forward to another big crowd and fantastic atmosphere like we had Saturday.”

There are five league games to come before that February 1 tie, though, starting with a trip to Hornchurch on Saturday.

"It was 0-0 against them at home when they parked the biggest bus I’ve ever known. You’d think at their place it will be more open.”