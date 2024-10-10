Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Agutter demanded a better defensive display after a setback for Worthing – and got one in their next outing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Rebels boss was upset with their efforts at the back in Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Maidstone and admitted: “If we’re going to do anything this year we have to be better defensively.”

If that was a challenge to his team to show they improve, it was one they rose to on Tuesday night as they kept a clean sheet which meant Mo Faal’s second half strike was enough to secure a 1-0 home win over Welling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Faal after scoring Worthing's winner v Welling | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

That lifted them from 16th to 10th in the National South table and set them up nicely for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Southern League side Plymouth Parkway.

Victory there will put the Rebels among League One and League Two clubs in November’s first round.

Agutter said of Tuesday night’s win: “It wasn’t just the defence – the whole team collectively did better in terms of our defending. We changed shape and chopped and changed personnel and it was similar to what happened after we lost at Truro – there was a big response, it’s the ‘wounded animal’ syndrome I suppose. But we have to get into the position where we don’t need a defeat to bring out a better display.

"We were always in control against Welling – but it was controlled without creating a million and one chances. It was a nice goal – a lovely diagonal ball from Joel Colbran who Danny Cashman who did his bit and played it in for Mo to finish. That’s a couple of absolutely vital Mo has already got for us in a short space of time and I hope fans can see what he is bringing to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Welling had some pressure right at the end but Joel got a great block in and I must say I was not overly uncomfortable at 1-0 up. It’s moved us up in the lague and what I don’t think some realise is that we’re actually only five points off top and three points off fourth, which is pretty good for a team which has had a lot of new players coming in and which has lost two of the best players in the league from last year.”

The midweek mood around Woodside Road afterwards was in marked contrast to last Saturday, when Maidstone had found it all-too-straightforward to beat the Reds 2-0.

Speaking after the weekend’s loss, Agutter said: *You don’t have to work very hard to beat us, unfortunately. That’s 20 goals conceded in 11 games, so you have average three-odd goals a game to win all those. It’s very frustrating.”

Agutter said although the defence must shoulder the blame for failing to deal with the first phase of opposition attacks, the rest of the team also had a responsibility for defensive work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you concede that volume of goals it makes life very difficult. They haven’t had to work very hard at all to win the game,” he said.

"The only difference is, unlike last year, there were one or two faces who could dig you out of a hole, and we haven’t got them. So we need to shut up shop.

"If we’re going to do anything this year we have to be better defensively. You don’t win anything when you concede that volume of goals. especially with that little resistance."

Agutter said in attack, Worthing needed to move the ball quicker. "We need to move in side to side, more runs in behind, more forward passes. But my issue is defensively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Cup tie at Parkway, Sam Beard is set to miss out with an ankle problem – while striker Jake Hutchinson has now moved on – signing for Enfield after failing to make his mark at Woodside Road.

Agutter said recent additions to the squad had probably left it slightly too big, but it was better to have a couple too many than a couple too few at a busy stage of the campaign.

Worthing make the short trip to East Preston next Tuesday in the Sussex Senior Cup second round – with Agutter, a finalist last year as Hastings boss, saying they’ll be taking that competition very seriously – while their next scheduled National South game is at home to Tonbridge on Saturday, October 19.