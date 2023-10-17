Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the second cup competition they have progressed in four days after their brilliant 2-0 win over Bath City in the FA Cup on Saturday. Watch the full interview with Hinshelwood above.

It was a tough start as Ade Adeyemo twice put Crawley in front but a thunderbolt from Jesse Starkey and a brace from Jake Robinson gave Worthing a 3-2 half-time lead.

Crawley had lost skipper Harry Ransom and Adeyemo to injury and they struggled to get back into the game in the second half and it got worse when Travis Johnson was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident involving Bailey Smith.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood was delighted with his side's display against Crawley Town. Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

After that it was one-way traffic and goals from Joan Luque, Smith and Ollie Pearce gave them a convincing win in the competition they won in May.

And Hinshelwood was pleased with the display. He said: “I am delighted. It was an emphatic win but probably wasn’t a true reflection on the game. I thought it was an excellent game, two really good teams playing really good football. It was played at a great tempo. The sending off obviously helped us an made the scoreline more empathic than it should have been but all-in-all delighted with the win.”

Starkey’s stunning strike to make it 1-1 got Worthing going while Luque was magnificent throughout. Hinshelwood said: “Jesse hasn’t played much as he has been busy with work but we have been trying to get him back in and it’s always good to see him out there on the pitch and he has got some special talent in those boots. We just want to keep him going and as fit as we can.

“I thought there were some really good team goals in there as well including Ollie Pearce’s little dink at the end.

“And Joan Luque is going to be a real big player for us, there’s no question about that. He has come back from a nasty injury, he’s still trying to find his feet but him and Jake Robinson are going to have a real big impact for us this season.”

Worthing’s attention now turns to the visit of National League South leaders Yeovil Town to Woodside Road on Saturday. “All our focus turns very quickly to that game and what a game. I am expecting a big crowd here. We are hosting the league leaders and a Championship club not so long ago. It’s definitely one to look forward to.”

