Worthing boss reflects on Torquay triumph and says: We want whole town behind us

Goal celebrations in Worthing's 4-2 win at home to Torquay | Picture: Mike Gunn

A crowd of 2,267 – a record for a regular league game at Woodside Road – saw goals by Dylan Fage, Danny Cashman (2) and Ollie Pearce seal a 4-2 win over the Gulls that left the Rebels two points clear in second place. They face a stiff test at fifth-placed Aveley on Saturday but there’s a growing feeling this team have a great chance in the play-offs – even if leaders Yeovil, 12 points clear, seem out of reach.

Worthing again conceded first against the Gulls but fought back superbly to make it 10 points from the past 12 available.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Hinshelwood said: “We were a bit sluggish to start with and went a goal behind and that seemed to kick us into gear.

"Other than the first 10 minutes I thought the first half hour was really good, really positive, we possibly could have gone further into the lead as we had some good chances.

"Second half, we didn’t really get going. When games start to get away from us like we have to go back to what we do best and that’s playing and passing.

"If we do go from back to front too quickly it’s just not our game and we do struggle. Against Torquay, the minute we started to play more passes we took more control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a young team out with four teenagers starting and Alfie Young coming back for his first taste at this level for us so there was lots and lots to be pleased with, but we’ve got to keep on working."

Winger Fage has been recruited from St Albans, Hinshelwood saying he offers something different to others in the squad. Meanwhile Juan Luque has gone on a month’s loan to AFC Totton to increase match sharpness.

Hinshelwood was delighted by the large attendanace: "We’ve got ourselves into a really good position and want the whole town to get behind us, and it’s starting to feel like it is.