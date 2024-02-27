Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hinshelwood, in two spells as boss at Woodside Road, has led the Rebels in the National League for the first time in their history – and has had them perched near the top of National South for almost all the season and two-thirds they have had there so far.

He leaves with them in third place and in a great position for another shot at the play-ofs and possible promotion to the National premier – where they could play his news club York City next season.

Worthing FC’s board has appointed former Reds centre-half Aarran Racine as interim manager, aided by Darren Budd and Dean Hammond. There’s no word yet on how long that arrangement might last.

The familiar sight of Adam Hinshelwood applauding Worthing's fans at the end of a victory | Picture: Mike Gunn

But Worthing’s fans have been giving us their verdict on a move they all dreaded.

James Easton, of the Worthing FC Supporters’ Association, said: “Hinsh has been a revelation for Worthing and we are of course all shocked (and saddened) with his move to York.

“Not that we are surprised in Adam wanting to further his career – we knew it would happen one day, but I think I can speak for us all saying we didn’t think it would happen this soon.

“Bringing step two football to Worthing for the first time as champions of the Isthmian League and enabling us to sustain ourselves in the National League South as a club that will compete at the very top, he couldn’t have left us in a better position.

"Celebrations of us winning the Isthmian League will live in the memory of all of us forever and the way we did it after Covid was unreal.

"Hopefully Aarran, Buddy and Dean will continue the good progress we have made through to the end of the season and push for a well-deserved promotion. We will be behind them fully.

"I guess what all Rebels want is stability and a management team capable of pushing the club forward to where we belong.”

Sam Virgoe, of the Awayboys Fanatics, said: “I think we all knew this time would come eventually. I’m absolutely delighted for Adam in what is a fantastic opportunity for him.

"It’s a great statement from the club too, acting fast for interim replacements who know the club inside out.

"All of us will be behind them, a new chapter and a final push towards the play-offs.