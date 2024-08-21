Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Agutter believes Worthing’s travel-heavy start to the season will make the team and club stronger.

They are two games into a run of six on the road which have been arranged to keep them away from Woodside Road while work on a new stand is completed.

The Rebels face a bank holiday weekend on the road – they visit Hemel Hempstead on Saturday and Truro on Monday – and still have away games at Hampton and Boreham Wood before the season’s first home game, scheduled for September 7 against Hornchurch.

Jack Spong is congratulated after his latest free-kick special | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

But it’s so far, so good on the road – the Reds followed up the first-day 4-3 win at Weston with a creditable 2-2 draw at St Albans on Saturday, with Tommy Willard finishing off a 20-pass move for the first and Jack Spong converting another free-kick for the second.

Agutter is unfazed by the run of away games, saying: “We see it as credit in the bank. We’re getting away games played and will have plenty at home to come.

"It could make us stronger, both the team and the club as a whole. Everyone’s pulling together to make it work and the fans are travelling in good numbers and have been top-drawer.

"They have been superb – it makes such a difference to have so many of them there genuinely backing the team. And to be honest, we go into every game expecting to win, so in that respect it doesn’t matter if games are home or away.”

Agutter was content with a point at St Albans, which came after they were forced to dig in and defend stoutly as the hosts attacked down their considerable slope in the second half.

“From our equaliser onwards, we were dominant in the first half and could have led at the break. The second half was 50/50. We got into a winning position but then were camped in towards the end.”

Agutter has four or five injury doubts to monitor ahead of Saturday’s next road trip – including young loan striker Harrison Smith, who has a groin problem.

And he revealed efforts were continuing to add another forward and wide player to the squad. "We’re very close to a centre-forward and we’re working on the potential loan of a wide player from a Premier League club,” he said.