Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seb Bolton gave the visitors a 19th minute lead before a Toby Bull own goal and a Nathaniel Jarvis strike in the second half killed off Worthing’s challenge, despite them dominating in terms of chances. Jack Wadham scored in the 90th minute to make it 3-1.

But Racine was disappointed how his side reacted when the second goal went in in the 66th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After the second goal it’s about how you react mentally and how that body language looks,” he said.

Worthing's Joe Felix | Picture: Mike Gunn

“I said to them ‘that looked it for us and I didn’t feel too confident after that second goal, because of the way you reacted’.

"I said to them that ‘you are going to go behind in games throughout the year and throughout your careers, it doesn’t mean you are going to lose the game, it just means you have to react better to put it right’.”

Worthing did have their chances but we not clinical enough.

Racine said: “We got in the box well but didn’t really test the keeper. [Our] decision-making and finishing wasn’t quite there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing had Bull in goal after Southampton loanee Ollie Wright picked up an injury during last Monday’s win against Chelmsford. Roco Rees is also injured.

Racine said: “Ollie picked up an injury on Monday. His parent club called him back for a scan and the results weren’t great. His time frame is around three to five weeks now.

“It was a new injury on them as well so they are a little unsure on the time but they have put a three to five week time frame on it at the minute.

“It’s good competition. When Rocco is back fit there’s two keepers there to compete for the spot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday night, Worthing lost again at Woodside, this time 3-2 to Farnborough.

After going behind in the 27th minute, Joe Felix equalised for Racine’s men.

The visitors took the lead just before the break before extending it to 3-1 in 56th minute.

Brad Dolaghan notched his first goal for the club to make it 3-2 but they could not find another.

The defeat leaves Worthing third in the table, five points behind Chelmsford City in second.

Worthing travel to Chippenham on Saturday.