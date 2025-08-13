Worthing FC boss' message to fans after opening-day draw with Bath City

Chris Agutter said there was lots to like about Worthing’s 2025-26 National League South opener – and stressed the team were not yet the finished article.

Three points turned to one when Bath City scored a late equaliser to deny the Rebels a win in front of 2,028 that most felt their display deserved.

Earlier Brad Dolaghan had scored Worthing’s first goal of the new league season with a neat finish after Temi Babalola and Jack Spong combined to play him in.

Worthing had skipper Joel Colbran sent off just before the break for a heavy tackle, a decision some felt was harsh.

Skipper Joel Colbran is sent off for Worthing v Bath City | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Agutter was pleased with the day’s work, if frustrated his side had not come away with a win, and is now preparing the squad for Saturday’s trip to face promoted Horsham.

He said: “We were very good in moments – very, very good in some moments and had some great scoring opportunities but didn’t take them, When we went through the gears we had way too much for Bath. Defensively we looked solid.

“But we’re not where we want to be – we’re not the finished article. That will take time.”

Agutter said the goal conceded was down to an individual not tracking back rather than Bath cutting his side open.

And he felt the reaction of the Bath players and management team was a big factor in Colbran’s red card – saying there was a far worse tackle on Odei Martin Sorondo that resulted in a yellow card because it was not in front of the dugouts, and his players didn’t jump up and down.

But overall, with numerous new faces involved – nine of the 18 named were fresh to the club this summer – Agutter was content with the day. And he reiterated they were much further forward than at this point last year. "Where the team is now compared to where we were last year… we’re miles better. There’s much less concern about where we need to improve,” he said.

Agutter expects a stiff test at Horsham, who will be playing their first ever home game at step two. “For all they’re saying about just wanting to survive, I do think they’ll be play-off contenders,” he added.