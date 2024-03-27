Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The interim manager leads the Rebels to struggling Havant on Good Friday before they welcome fellow play-off zone residents Hampton & Richmond to Woodside Road on Easter Monday.

After a run of three defeats and a draw which has seen them slip to sixth place, it’s imperative they regain winning form soon.

Danny Cashman - scorer of both Worthing's goals in the 2-2 draw with Bath City - is congratulated | Picture: Mike Gunn

And Racine says he saw plenty of signs in Sunday’s live televised 2-2 draw at home to Bath City that they can do just that.

Goals from Danny Cashman twice drew Worthing level after Bath had gone ahead, with City the latest team to expose a current Worthing weakness in defending set-plays.

Racine said: ”I was a bit disheartend and felt it was two points lost – it was one of our best displays since Dean, Darren and I took over. Apart from set-plays we defended well, and we scored two great goals and created good chances."

The manager said they were working hard on the training ground to be more effective at defending free-kicks and corners.

Everyone at the club felt they did themselves justice in front of the TNT Sports cameras and viewers, with a crowd of 2,119 creating a fantastic atmosphere and the new West Stand being opened.

Racine said: “It was a good day for the club and great to be part of it. Worthing people could watch their local team on proper national TV and we had great numbers in the ground showing their passion for the team.”

He has virtually a full squad to choose from in the Easter games – which come against sides at either end of the table and could therefore both be quite open affairs. Greg Luer is one doubt but Ollie Pearce has returned from a lively England C debut with a spring in his step.

"We need some wins and there’s no reason why we can’t win these games back to back,” said Racine.

