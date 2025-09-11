Worthing FC have rediscovered their intensity – and boss Chris Agutter reckons it’s plenty of hard work and hard running that’s helped them find winning form.

The Rebels are on a roll after making it two straight wins with a sparkling 5-2 away to fancied Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday, the win coming four days after they’d won 2-0 at home to Salisbury.

The victory in east London – courtesty of goals from Temi Babalola, Joel Colbran, Sam Packham, Razzaq Coleman De Graft and Brad Dolaghan – put them tenth in the table.

Goal celebrations at Dagenham for the Rebels | Picture: Jay Wrighte

And after a short shaky spell, they’re in fine fettle for the flight to face Jersey Bulls on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Agutter praised his team’s attacking play at Dagenham – but said their hard work and running was the biggest plus.

He told the Worthing FC website: “In general the team worked incredibly hard – that’s the biggest positive. We’ve found our legs again in the past three or four games and we’ve found our intensity and our running power.

“That was one of the reasons we were a good side last year so to have rediscovered that is probably the biggest impact on why we’ve started to turn draws into wins.”

Agutter said his side were looking a real threat going forward.

“Some of the passages of play in the first half were very good. There’s clear progress,” he said.

“There’s still loads to improve on. We could have had a few more. But we’re improving – which is the main thing.

“Without being disrespectful, when we come to Dagenham, it’s the same as last year going to Dorking or Boreham Wood, teams that are perceived as bigger clubs, we don’t go into these games with any attitude other than to go and win.

“It’s great to win with a big margin and a positive to beat a team who I think will be a direct rival to us.”

Agutter praised Sam Beard, Toby Byron and Coleman De Graft for their contributions. He said of Coleman De Graft: “Razz has been excellent. He’s produced some match-winning moments which is whay we’ve bought him. But the biggest positive is the work ethic and the team-first mentality.

"He’s played inside in the past couple of weeks and been very good and you can’t play inside the pitch for us if you’re not going to do the other side of the game.

"The goal was magnificent and I think he was involved in all our best attacking moments. But the bits I liked the most was the stuff off the ball – the tracking runners, the winning second ball, the uglier side of the game – because that ultimately is what wins you games.

"We’ve no doubt Razz can produce magic moments – he has done that already for fun. But the biggest positive is how hard he’s working for the team.

"Sam Beard’s played in midfield and was outstanding. Toby Byron’s probably been the unluckiest player not to have played every minute of every game, and he’s come back in and been great.

“There’s a load of things work on but we’re starting to build a bit of momentum.”

Agutter is looking forward to the FA Cup trip to face Jersey Bulls and says he is getting closer to knowing his best team.

"Jersey are going to be a very good side – they’ve had loads of success, they’re used to winning. We know we’re going to have to continue to improve if we’re to progress in that competition.”