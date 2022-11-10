Worthing FC delighted at National South points and clean sheets

Worthing celebrate the breakthrough against Oxford City | Picture: Mike Gunn

Boss Adam Hinshelwood admitted his team had a bit of luck as they recorded two good results – but said with up to seven key players missing, it was luck they deserved.

And he has challenged his squad to build on it in their next few matches.

It finished 0-0 at Hungerford on Saturday – Worthing’s eighth draw in their opening 16 National South matches – in a game that could have ended 1-0 either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on a wet and windy Tuesday night at Woodside Road, Callum Kealy’s 63rd minute finish earned the Reds a 1-0 win over in-form Oxford City to lift them back into the play-off zone.

Hinshelwood said: “On Saturday we were looking to go to Hungerford and win but a draw wasn’t an unfair result. We got bodies in the way of their efforts at goal and created chances. But a win at home makes that a good point.

"On Tuesday Oxford hit the woodwork a couple of times in the first half and again in the second but we had chances too and were delighted to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had seven key players missing against Oxford – people like Kane Wills, Lewis White, Joel Colbran and James Beresford – which puts it into perspective.

"We’re proving how important it is to have strength in depth. Players are being asked to step in and do a job, and it’s giving us great competition for places.”

Worthing have signed young attacking midfielder Josh Chambers on a month’s loan from Gillingham. Hinshelwood said: “He’s done really well in his first two games. He demands the ball in tight areas, which I like, and always wants to get us moving forward.”

Saturday’s game at Bath City has been postponed – Bath are in a state of shock after striker Alex Fletcher suffered serious head injuries in their midweek match at home to Hampton and Richmond and is ‘critical but stable’ in hospital. Worthing were happy to agree to a request to call off the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad