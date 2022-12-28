Adam Hinshelwood reflected on a festive feast of goals as Worthing beat Hampton and Richmond 4-3 and concluded: We should have won more comfortably.

Worthing take the game to Hampton | Picture: Mike Gunn

The boss was delighted that goals by Ibby Akanbi (2), Callum Kealy and Ollie Pearce earned three points that left Worthing in eighth place in National South, just a point behind fifth-placed St Albans.

But he warned they needed to be tighter at the back – because most instances of letting in three would end in defeat.

The Boxing Day bonanza ended a run of three defeats for the Rebels and set them up for a hectic week in which they travel to Bath City this afternoon and play the return game at Hampton on New Year’s Day.

The opening of the Boxing Day match made it look like some of the defenders had overdone Christmas as Worthing went ahead on 20 seconds only to go 2-1 down by the time six minutes had been played.

It was Akanbi who opened the scoring and his second put Worthing 3-2 up midway through the second half following Kealy’s equaliser. After Hampton levelled from the spot, Pearce fired the winner.

Hinshelwood said: “We set up to start sharply and scored within 20 seconds. But in no time we were 2-1 down. We had the best of the first half but trailed at half-time. We had possession but our decision-making was off.

"Credit to the lads for the way they turned it round in the second half. We said at half-time they needed to be cleverer with and without the ball and they were.

"We got ourselves in front then I probably paid the price for keeping Cam Tutt on the pitch when he was getting leggy after a period out, and he conceded a penalty. You’re thinking you’ve dropped two points – then Ollie pops up with a great winner.”

There’s barely been time for a full training session since the win as the Reds head to Bath City this afternoon. New Year’s Day brings a quick Hampton reunion.

